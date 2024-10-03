Sue Bird Says Racism in the WNBA is a Longstanding Issue Beyond Caitlin Clark

Sue Bird, the four-time WNBA champion, has voiced her concerns regarding the ongoing issue of racism in the league, emphasizing that it has been a longstanding problem, not a recent development.

During a recent episode of her podcast “A Touch More” with Megan Rapinoe, Bird said, “Racism has been impacting the WNBA well before this year. This is not a new thing. In that way, I think Caitlin is being used as a pawn. Caitlin didn't bring racism to the WNBA. This has been happening. And that, I think, has been a shock for all of us. That other people are surprised by this. We've been trying to tell you."

Her comments highlight the frustrations of many within the league who feel that discussions have shifted focus to Caitlin Clark, the WNBA Rookie of the Year, rather than the significant issues of racism faced by Black players. “We started to build a backbone, a little bit of an identity. We understood that in order to push our league forward, we were gonna have to combat these things,” Bird said. “And then you know what else we learned? A, it feels good to stand up for yourself; it feels even better to stand up for others. We started to learn people were learning from us and able to follow us in a different way, and who are we following? Black women.”

This sentiment was echoed by Connecticut Sun guard Dijonai Carrington, who spoke to a reporter about a controversial play involving Clark. When asked about the incident that left Clark with a black eye, Carrington said, “I don't even know why I would intend to hit anybody in the eye. That doesn't even make sense to me.” This response and WNBA Players’ Association executive director Terri Jackson’s statement accusing the media of “baiting” athletes into a false narrative underscores the urgency of addressing these issues head-on.