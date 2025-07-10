Deion Sanders Declines To Address Health Issues at Big 12 Media Day

Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime , has stood on business when it comes to his relationship with the media as head football coach of the University of Colorado. During Big 12 Media Day, he kept that same energy and refused to answer questions from the media about his health status.

“Athletic, sometimes y’all be on that bulljunk,” Sanders told the Athletic's David Ubben. “So, I’m really not going to tell you much. You know that. But I’m not here to talk to you about my health; I’m here to talk about my team.”

“Every day, I’m living good,” Sanders continued. “I’m living lovely. God has truly blessed me. Not a care in the world. Not a want or desire in the world.”

“Alright, appreciate it,” Ubben said, ending the exchange.

“Appreciate you,” Sanders replied.

In June, BET.com reported that Sanders’ was not in attendance at the team’s football camp and out of the public eye since the 2025 NFL Draft due to an “unspecified health issue”.

Sanders canceled his speaking engagement slated for June 8 in Florida at the Sickle Cell Disease Research and Educational Symposium.

During an appearance on Asante Samuel’s Say What Needs to be Said podcast in late May, Sanders shared that he was experiencing some physical challenges.

"I've done no media. I've done nothing for a minute. So, coming on with you is something,” Sanders explained. “I ain't been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I'm coming back, but I needed this.”

Deion Sanders Jr., during a YouTube video, said his father was resting at their home in Canyon, Texas, and is “feeling well.”

“He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he's going through, what he went through,” he said in the video.