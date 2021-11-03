Janet Jackson’s ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ To Be Explored In New FX Documentary

In 2004, the controversy involving Janet Jackson and her wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl was all anyone could talk about.

Now, as the streaming era is fascinated with all things docu-series and exploring the early aughts, FX and Hulu will tell the story in Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, arriving on Nov. 19.

The film examines the “racial and cultural currents” that collided, clashed, and exploded on the grandest stage of them all. For those who may not recall, in front of millions of viewers, Justin Timberlake briefly exposed Jackson’s breast, which significantly impacted her career while Timberlake escaped entirely unscathed.



Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson will feature rare footage and interviews with several people who were in the control room that night in Houston, including NFL and MTV executives, in an attempt to reconstruct an incident that became “viral” and explain how it would affect pop culture for decades to follow.