Young Dolph: Police Reportedly Locate Getaway Car In Fatal Shooting

Memphis police on Saturday (Nov. 20) reportedly located a vehicle believed to have been used to escape the brazen daytime shooting of popular rapper Young Dolph, whose death resonated throughout the community.

According to Fox 13, Memphis authorities found the white, two-door Mercedes Benz on Saturday in the 1100 block of Bradley Avenue, located in South Memphis. Investigators continue to search for two men captured on video during the shooting.

Recordings of the vehicle being placed on the tow truck hit social media, with one IG user saying the car was found behind an abandoned house, Complex reported. However, police have not confirmed this specific claim.

The Paper Route EMPIRE label owner was fatally shot on Wednesday (Nov. 17) while inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a place Dolph frequented when he was in town. Surveillance cameras showed two masked gunmen, one with a rifle and another with a handgun taking aim inside the business. The assailants quickly fled the scene in a “lighter color Mercedes,” witnesses told police.

The three workers at Makeda’s described how traumatized and distraught the shooting left them. Owners of the shop, Maurice and Pamela Hill, are allowing their employees to take the much-needed time off to heal and to return when they are able. In the meantime, they will remain on payroll. As far as opening the shop back up, they say they’re allowing the community to grieve.