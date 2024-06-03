BET Awards 2024: 7 Fiery Female Performances From Past Shows
Over the years, the BET Awards stage has been graced by several extraordinary female performers who have significantly impacted the music industry. From powerful vocalists to mesmerizing dancers, these women have illuminated the stage with their exceptional talent and captivating presence.
Whether it's rapper Nicki Minaj commanding the spotlight, Coco Jones delivering a sultry performance, or the Queen of Hip Hop and R&B, Mary J. Blige, moving audiences with her soulful ballads, each artist brings a unique flair and style to culture's premier event.
As we eagerly anticipate the BET Awards 2024 and the return of BET Experience 2024, Presented by Walmart, let’s reflect on some cherished moments revisiting five dynamic female performances from past ceremonies. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of the cultural celebration when the BET Awards 2024 airs on Sunday, June 30, at 8 PM/ET.
Coco Jones | BET Awards ’23
The BET Awards 2023 was a night filled with memorable performances, which included a sultry performance from the evening’s winner Coco Jones. The singer and actress delivered a powerful rendition of her song “ICU.”
Nicki Minaj | BET Awards ’18
Nicki Minaj's performance at the BET Awards 2018 was one of the highlights of the event. She delivered a high-energy set, starting with her hit single "Chun-Li," showcasing her signature rapid-fire flow and fierce stage presence. The Queens native followed up with "Rich Sex," another fan-favorite track, keeping momentum with her confident delivery and captivating persona.
Lizzo | BET Awards ’19
Lizzo's show-stopping performance of "Truth Hurts" at the BET Awards 2019 celebrated self-love and body positivity. With her bold personality and powerhouse vocals, Lizzo stole the show, leaving a lasting impact on worldwide viewers.
Missy Elliott | BET Awards ’05
Missy Elliott's performance at the BET Awards 2005 was nothing short of iconic. Taking the stage with her trademark energy and creativity, Elliott delivered a mesmerizing medley of her biggest hits, including “Lose Control,” “Get Ur Freak On,” and more.
Mary J. Blige | BET Awards ’19
Mary J. Blige's performance during the BET Awards 2019 was a powerful and soul-stirring moment. Blige took the stage with an electrifying medley of her greatest hits as a tribute to her illustrious career and impact on the music industry. From the iconic “Real Love” to the soulful “My Life,” the industry icon delivered each song with raw emotion and impeccable vocal prowess, captivating the audience with every note.
Latto | BET Awards ’23
Latto electrified the BET Awards 2023 audience with her fierce energy and confident stage presence. The Georgia native showcased her undeniable talent as both a rapper and entertainer by performing her hit song, “Put It On Da Floor.”
Fantasia | BET Awards ’19
Fantasia showcased her immense vocal prowess and heartfelt delivery during her electrifying performance at the BET Awards 2019 with an emotionally charged rendition of her hit song, “Enough.”
Tune in to the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.