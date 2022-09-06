WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

Cardi B And Offset Throw A Luxe Car Themed Party For Baby Wave's 1st Birthday!

See the highlights of the event, including the fun gift Hennessy Carolina gifted her nephew.
Cardi B and Offset pose backstage during the Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video at Barclays Center on September 10, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

By Tweety Elitou
September 6, 2022 / 2:56 PM

Cardi B and Offset went all out in the celebration of their son Wave’s 1st birthday! Over the holiday weekend, the married couple threw their baby boy a car-themed birthday party. Keep scrolling to see the highlights from the event!

On Monday (September 5), the loving parents took to Instagram with highlights from the fun-filled event. Amongst our favorite moments captured on camera was this photo showing the birthday boy twinning with his family members in custom Denim Tears looks.

Inside the party designed by Priceless Event Planning, the infant was greeted by hundreds of colorful balloons and multi-color car-themed decor. See how Wave rode into the festivities in a custom mini car from his Auntie Hennessy Carolina!

Pleased with the vibes at her son’s party, Cardi happily wrote on Instagram: “WAVE, SET, GOOOO!!!!!! 🏁🏎🥳HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my love. Thank you @pep_ent for making this happen. …Thank you to the djs, chef, activity group and of course @joolstv_ my sons absolute favorite!!!!”

No birthday would be complete without a birthday cake! For Wave’s big day, the proud parents entrusted Chef Iva Velazquez of Iva's Sweet Parlour to create a detailed car-themed cake.

It looks like Wave had a great time! Join us in wishing the cutie many more amazing birthdays.

RELATED | ‘I Love You Big Man!’ Offset Celebrates Son Wave’s First Birthday With Adorable Social Media Post

Celebrity Lifestyle NewslifestyleCardi Boffset

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive newsletters, marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. For more information about our data practices, consult our Privacy Policy.