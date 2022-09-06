Cardi B And Offset Throw A Luxe Car Themed Party For Baby Wave's 1st Birthday!

Cardi B and Offset went all out in the celebration of their son Wave’s 1st birthday! Over the holiday weekend, the married couple threw their baby boy a car-themed birthday party. Keep scrolling to see the highlights from the event!

On Monday (September 5), the loving parents took to Instagram with highlights from the fun-filled event. Amongst our favorite moments captured on camera was this photo showing the birthday boy twinning with his family members in custom Denim Tears looks.

Inside the party designed by Priceless Event Planning, the infant was greeted by hundreds of colorful balloons and multi-color car-themed decor. See how Wave rode into the festivities in a custom mini car from his Auntie Hennessy Carolina!

Pleased with the vibes at her son’s party, Cardi happily wrote on Instagram: “WAVE, SET, GOOOO!!!!!! 🏁🏎🥳HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my love. Thank you @pep_ent for making this happen. …Thank you to the djs, chef, activity group and of course @joolstv_ my sons absolute favorite!!!!”

No birthday would be complete without a birthday cake! For Wave’s big day, the proud parents entrusted Chef Iva Velazquez of Iva's Sweet Parlour to create a detailed car-themed cake.