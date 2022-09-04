Migos rapper Offset celebrated his son Wave Set’s first birthday on social media. On Sunday (Sept. 4), Offset, 30, posted an adorable throwback video of him holding Wave, wrapped in a blanket, after he was born.

"MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼️" he captioned the Instagram post.

PEOPLE reports that his wife Cardi B, 29, joked in a social media post on Saturday (Sept. 3) about the strong resemblance between Offset and their son.

"He got his daddies mean mug lol," the “WAP” rapper commented.

Cardi first revealed she was pregnant with Wave while performing with Offset and the rest of Migos at the 2021 BET Awards. The couple introduced him to the world via Instagram days after he was born. In the post, Cardi and Offset are pictured in what looks to be a delivery room in a hospital with Cardi covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket holding their newest bundle of joy.