Chris Brown Arrested in England for Alleged Brutal Nightclub Attack on Music Producer

Chris Brown has found himself in legal trouble once again—this time across the pond.

According to The Sun , Metropolitan Police detained the Grammy Award-winning singer early Thursday morning (May 16) at the upscale Lowry Hotel in Manchester, England, on suspicion of assaulting music producer Abe Diaw with a tequila bottle at a London nightclub in 2023.

“He has been taken into custody, where he remains,” the department said in a statement. “The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on Feb. 19, 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”

The incident in question initially made headlines in October 2023, when Diaw filed a civil lawsuit accusing Brown of a brutal attack inside Tape London nightclub.

The producer claimed Brown smashed a bottle of Don Julio 1942 over his head, then “ruthlessly stomped on” him, allegedly kicking him in the back of the neck until he lost consciousness for 30 seconds. Diaw noted that the alleged assault left him with deep head lacerations and torn ligaments in his leg, requiring hospitalization.

The lawsuit also accuses Brown of defamation, alleging that the singer spread damaging falsehoods about Diaw, calling him a thief and tarnishing his reputation in the industry.