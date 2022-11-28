Rapper EST Gee Says He’s Losing His Vision In One Eye

Rapper EST Gee has revealed to his fans that he is losing his vision in one of his eyes after sharing the news on his Instagram story.

According to UPROXX, the Louisville artist confirmed that he had a cataract on one of his eyes and pointed his camera phone towards his eye where a cloudy film appears to be covering a part of his eye.

"See that cataract growing over my eye, sh*t getting worse. It's harder to see. It's getting bigger," the 28-year-old said in the video, explaining that he was planning to get surgery to address the issue but was unable to schedule them because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"See that gray little film over my eye...I can't see sh*t for real," he added. "What do I need to do?"

He also attempted to ask the public for help and captioned the video: "HOW CAN I STOP THIS GREY PART FROM SPREADING I USE TO COULD SEE A LIL BIT BUT ITS GETTING WORSE I'M STARTING TO SEE."