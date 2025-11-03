Brandy And Ray J Reunite On Stage During Atlanta Tour Stop

Brandy and Ray J shared a heartwarming sibling moment on stage during her recent tour stop, marking a touching reunion.

During an Atlanta tour stop, both the “Full Moon” singer and tourmate, Monica, shared with their audience that they were bringing guests on stage. While Monica decided to bring up heavy hitters like Ludacris, Tank, Missy Elliott, and Jermaine Dupri, this “Moesha” star surprised fans with an appearance from her brother.

The two embraced on stage before being lowered backstage.

It’s been a rocky road for the siblings, with the “Raydiation” singer sharing how he felt like an "embarrassment" to his family, according to a report from BET.com .

“I love my sister, but I’m an embarrassment to them,” he said during his guest spot on the “Drop The Lo” podcast.

He continued, telling host Evelyn Lozada that he feels they are good and “we’ll be okay.” He elaborated, expressing his sister and cousin “might not agree” with how he feels certain things should be handled as a family, but can agree to disagree.

He confirmed his children still have a “strong bond” with the “Moesha” star, expressing how his song Epik “loves his auntie, and they connect through FaceTime.

He shared how his conversation with Brandy is surface-level.

“We say what’s up, but other than that, we haven’t talked,” he explained.

Billboard reported back in April how the “Sexy Can I” singer took to his Instagram stories to share how his sister “hates” who he is after his conversation with Kai Cenat surfaced the internet, with the 44-year-old sharing how he would “take a shower” with Kai and Druski and being “hurt” if not invited to their next sleepover.

This prompted the “Two Eleven” singer to text her brother, inquiring “what’s going on with you?” and how he’s “better than this.”

The “One Wish” star took to Instagram stories to share the conversation between him and his sister, sharing he’s “being himself” and doesn’t know “how to be better than who I am.”