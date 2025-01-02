5 Things We Learned from ‘Luther: Never Too Much’
“Luther: Never Too Much” had its television debut on CNN New Year’s Day, offering an intimate glimpse into the life and legacy of R&B icon Luther Vandross.
Directed by Dawn Porter, the film delves into the Grammy-winning artist's meteoric rise, his deep-seated love for music, and the personal challenges he faced along the way.
From his early collaborations with David Bowie and Chic to his humor-infused resilience and heartfelt search for love, here are the most eye-opening revelations from “Luther: Never Too Much.”
Dionne Warwick sparked his interest in singing
The singer revealed during a vintage interview with Oprah Winfrey that he first knew he wanted to sing after watching Dionne Warwick perform.
“I was about 13, and I had gone to see Dionne Warwick at the Brooklyn Fox Theater. I think I knew from that moment that I wanted to be able to affect people the way she affected me that day.”
Warwick was in awe of the late star, who would famously cover her record “A House Is Not a Home.” The singer was brought to tears when Vandross performed the song during his NAACP Awards performance.
Jingles were his first big break
Before becoming a household name, Vandross lent his golden voice to advertising jingles for major brands like Wrigley’s Juicy Fruit, Miller Brewing Company, and Gino’s Pizza, showcasing his versatility.
The behind-the-scenes work allowed him to develop his signature sound and gain industry experience.
He used humor to deal with his personal struggles
While the “I’d Rather” singer often found comfort in food, he was also known to use humor to cope with the pressures of fame and public scrutiny.
One memorable moment came after comedian Eddie Murphy made a joke about his weight during a stand-up routine, calling him "Kentucky Fried Chicken-eating motherf---er.” Instead of letting the comment get to him, Vandross cleverly turned it into a laughable moment.
During one of his performances not long after, he surprised the audience by bringing out a massive, bedazzled bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken, jokingly telling the crowd, “I didn’t want to let Eddie Murphy down.”
“The reason I did this was because I looked on the guest list to see who was coming and I saw Eddie's name. That's when I got the idea. I said, 'We have to address this. This is going to be so funny,'” he said in an interview clip.
His career is filled with several behind-the-scenes contributions
Beyond his solo success, Vandross was a prolific session singer, songwriter, and vocal arranger, collaborating with icons like Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, David Bowie, Roberta Flack, and Chic.
He even co-wrote parts of Bowie’s “Young Americans” and contributed to a Broward production of The Wiz.
He struggled to find a romantic partner
Although Vandross’s music made listeners swoon with his velvety voice and heartfelt lyrics, his own search for love didn’t mirror the romance he often sang about, we learn in .
“I’m still waiting,” Vandross shared in an interview. "The time that was spent being in love was unfortunately always unrequited.”
He revealed that his favorite song, “Any Love," held a special place in his heart because it was the only one drawn entirely from his personal experiences.
Deborah McDuffie, a commercial producer, reflected on Vandross’s private life: “I think because of the stigma back then, if he was gay, the thought of 'coming out,' he couldn't bear it. He'd rather be alone than have that stigma attached.”
When questioned about his sexuality in another interview, Vandross offered a blunt response: “I will neither deny or confirm... Mind your f---ing business.”
Luther: Never Too Much is playing at select theatres nationwide.