Big Sean Clears the Air After Rumors of Having a ‘New Girlfriend’

Big Sean is setting the record straight after rumors surfaced claiming he was spotted with a new woman, following rumors that he and Jhené Aiko called it quits.

The gossip began circulating after a clip started circulating online, with fans convinced that the Detroit rapper had already moved on. It didn’t take long for Sean to jump in the comments under an Instagram post spreading the rumor, calling the whole thing false.

“Yeah unfortunately, I never met this person in my life lol,” he wrote on Thursday. He went on to explain that the woman everyone assumed was his new girlfriend was actually standing next to producer Hit-Boy, who just happened to be cropped out of the frame. “I don’t know why she was so close to me, though,” he added. “I didn’t see it at all til I saw this video, and can understand the frustrations. Smh 😂 But I don’t even know this person at all.”

The breakup chatter between him and Jhené picked up last week after a post claimed they split because she wanted marriage and he didn’t. Neither has directly confirmed nor denied the claims, but that hasn’t stopped fans from weighing in.

One person on X wrote, “A man who refuse to marry you after 3 years of courtship ain’t ever gonna marry you. Women need to know this and act accordingly.” Another said, “I’m not even mad if Big Sean and Jhene Aiko broke up… leave her alone so she can find her husband 😩.”

Big Sean and Jhené first got together in 2016, shortly after releasing their joint project, "Twenty88." Over the years, they became one of R&B and hip hop’s favorite couples — often showing love for each other on and off stage. The two welcomed their first child, Noah, in November 2022.