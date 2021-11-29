LA Rams Odell Beckham Jr. Is Taking His Salary In A Different Way, And It’s Not Cash
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. recently revealed he’ll be taking his new salary with the Los Angeles Rams in Bitcoin, the digital capital that leads the cryptocurrency world and is transforming how the world thinks of money..
In an announcement made in a video posted to his Twitter last week, the star three time Pro-Bowler captioned his post: "It's a NEW ERA & to kick that off I'm hyped to announce that I'm taking my new salary in bitcoin.”
The move will reportedly be carried out in partnership with Square Inc.’s Cash App and will allow Beckham to give away $1 million in bitcoin to his fans.
But he is not the first to take at least part of his salary in cryptocurrency. In October, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced that he would be accepting part of his salary in bitcoin in a deal with Ca$hApp. Last December the Carolina Panthers said they would be paying half of the $13 million salary of former offensive tackle Russell Okung in bitcoin.
RELATED: NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Will Receive His First Three Paychecks In Bitcoin
RELATED: Ice Me Out! Odell Beckham Jr. $1.8M Smile Is Full Of 13 Carat Diamonds
Beckham signed a one-year contract with the Rams earlier this month after playing 29 games with the Cleveland Browns. USA Today reports the deal is worth up to $4.25 million.