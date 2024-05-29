BET Awards 2024: 5 Reasons Why Victoria Monét is at the Top of Her Game

Victoria Monét has been making waves in the music industry for quite some time.

The “Party Girls” singer’s talent, hard work, and passion have placed her at the forefront of the music scene. It has also earned her several major accolades, including four nominations at the BET Awards 2024 for “Album of the Year” and “Video of the Year” at this year’s ceremony.

The 35-year-old is also set to perform live as part of a star-studded lineup that includes Latto, GloRilla, Shaboozey, and many more. Known for her high-energy and emotionally charged performances, Monét’s highly anticipated appearance at culture’s biggest party is expected to be a showstopper.

As we gear up for the annual event, check out why the "On My Mama" singer is currently at the top of the R&B game.