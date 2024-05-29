BET Awards 2024: 5 Reasons Why Victoria Monét is at the Top of Her Game
Victoria Monét has been making waves in the music industry for quite some time.
The “Party Girls” singer’s talent, hard work, and passion have placed her at the forefront of the music scene. It has also earned her several major accolades, including four nominations at the BET Awards 2024 for “Album of the Year” and “Video of the Year” at this year’s ceremony.
The 35-year-old is also set to perform live as part of a star-studded lineup that includes Latto, GloRilla, Shaboozey, and many more. Known for her high-energy and emotionally charged performances, Monét’s highly anticipated appearance at culture’s biggest party is expected to be a showstopper.
As we gear up for the annual event, check out why the “On My Mama” singer is currently at the top of the R&B game. Also, don’t forget to tune into the BET Awards 2024, airing on Sunday, June 30, at 8 PM, and the return of the BET Experience 2024, Presented by Walmart. It’s a week like never before, packed with performances on the stages of renowned venues, including the YouTube Theater, the Miracle Theatre, the Crypto.com Arena, and the iconic Hollywood Bowl. For BET Experience, Presented by Walmart tickets, click here.
Stellar Collaborations
The seasoned songwriter has proven her ability to create magic alongside other big names in the industry, collaborating with top artists such as Ariana Grande, Nas, Lucky Daye, and many more.
Critically Acclaimed Album Releases
Monét's recent album Jaguar II has received widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike. Her unique blend of R&B, pop, and neo-soul showcases her versatility and creativity as an artist. She ultimately earned seven Grammy Awards nominations for the project, taking home three at the 66th annual event, including “Best R&B Album” and “Best New Artist.”
Mesmerizing Live Performances
Monét's live performances are a unique blend of energy and emotion, creating an unforgettable experience for her audience. Her ability to connect with the audience and deliver unforgettable shows has garnered the Jaguar singer a loyal fan base.
Impactful Songwriting
Beyond her vocal talents, she is an accomplished songwriter. Monét has penned hits for numerous artists, including Ariana Grande's “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.” Her songwriting skills have earned her numerous accolades and respect from her industry peers.
Empowering Representation
Monét is a proud advocate for Black and LGBTQ+ communities. She often promotes empowerment, self-love, and inclusivity through her music.
Tune in to the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.