Muni Long Sets the Record Straight on Rumors of Marriage Trouble

Muni Long is setting the record straight about the status of her marriage.

During an interview with Real 92.3, the “Revenge” artist shared her writing process for her record “Ruined Me,” expressing how she pulls from real life experiences before subtly sharing that her marriage to Raysean Hairston “just didn’t work out.”

“I always pull from real experiences because I’m writing from my unique perspective,” she said during the interview.

“I can only talk about what I know. But this is the first time I’m putting my real life in it. It’s no secret…I’ve been married for nine years…it just didn’t work out, you know? I think it takes incredible strength to realize that this was the love of my life at one point — and he probably could be really good for me if he got it together — but I’m not willing to put my life, my passion, and my happiness on hold for you to catch up.”

During an interview with REVOLT, the singer clarified that she “never said” she left her husband, insisting that the circulating narrative is false.

“One thing I find interesting in this day and age is how… I never said that,” she began.

“The truth doesn’t matter anymore. Public perception is everything and once a narrative is decided upon, it’s really like [shrugs].”

She continued to clear up the miscommunication.

“What I said was, ‘I can’t wake up next to somebody every day that’s always in a bad mood, and I'm a have to move on,” she continued.

“I’m paraphrasing, but the gist of it is, I only want to be around empowering, uplifting, positive, motivating, in-alignment people, places, and things. And if you’re not that, I feel like either I’m gonna walk away or you’re gonna fizzle out of the equation, because I just decided no more.”

She continued the conversation, expressing to the outlet how she wants to “have fun” and “enjoy these blessings.”

“Just mentally I want to have fun,” she said.