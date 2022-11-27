Soul Train Awards 2022: Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Featuring Beyoncé Win ‘Best Collaboration’

The legendary Ohio-born funk and soul musician Ron Isley and The Isley Brothers returned to music this year with their 33rd studio album’s new album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl. The project garnered two singles, including one track of the same name featuring Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Beyoncé, which earned them “Best Collaboration ” at this year’s Soul Train Awards, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole.

The entertainers could not accept their awards in person. However, the hilariously funny and Soul Train Awards performer DC Young Fly received the award on their behalf. The comedian was happily stunned by the honor.

The group beat a slew of amazing artists, including Chris Brown and Wizkid for “Call Me Every Day,” Tank and J. Valentine for their latest single “Slow,” and Diddy’s smash hit “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, to name a few.