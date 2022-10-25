Soul Train Awards 2022: Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Have Been Serving Certified Soul for Eight Decades
Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers have been making music for over eight decades, transcending various genres, including soul, funk, r&b, and even rock. This year’s nomination for the “Certified Soul Award” proves that even after all those years, the trio from Cincinnati, OH, still got what it takes to make it in the music business.
The group recently debuted their 33rd studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, which features some of today’s hottest artists like Migos Quavo and Takeoff, 2 Chainz, Trey Songz, and more. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, hosted by award-winning comedian Deon Cole, see some of their greatest tracks from over the years.
Check out some of their biggest hits from past decades in honor of their nomination.
“That Lady (Whos’ That Lady)” - 60’s
The group initially released “That Lady (Whos’ That Lady “ in 1964 as an R&B track highlighting the brother trio’s smooth vocals. A decade later, the Isleys would breathe new life into the track with a funk rock spin, making it a hit in 1973. The song became the group’s first Top 10 pop single since 1969's "It's Your Thing" release. It spent three weeks at number 6 on the pop chart and peaked at no two on the US R&B Singles chart.
“For The Love Of You, Pts. 1 & 2” - 70’s
The Isley Brothers’ classic record “For The Love Of You, Pts. 1 & 2” became a crossover hit for the group following its release in 1975. The siblings were all hands on deck for writing, arranging, composing, and producing the track.
“Between the Sheets” - 80’s
The Isley Brothers released “Between the Sheets” in 1983 off their album of the same name. Its influence can be seen across genres. In 1992, the Jazz band Fourplay with lead singer Chaka Khan covered this classic quiet storm-funk record. The song was also used in the popular 2004 video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in its fictional radio station Bounce FM. It was written by Rudolph Isley, O’Kelly Isley, Jr., Ronald Isley, Ernest Isley, Marvin Isley, and Chris Jasper. Ron and Rudulph were on production.
