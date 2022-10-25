Soul Train Awards 2022: Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Have Been Serving Certified Soul for Eight Decades

Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers have been making music for over eight decades, transcending various genres, including soul, funk, r&b, and even rock. This year’s nomination for the “Certified Soul Award” proves that even after all those years, the trio from Cincinnati, OH, still got what it takes to make it in the music business.

The group recently debuted their 33rd studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, which features some of today’s hottest artists like Migos Quavo and Takeoff, 2 Chainz, Trey Songz, and more. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, hosted by award-winning comedian Deon Cole, see some of their greatest tracks from over the years.

Check out some of their biggest hits from past decades in honor of their nomination. Don’t forget to tune into the Soul Train Awards 2022 premiering on Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.