Michelle Obama Shares Lessons From Raising Sasha and Malia

When you’re a parent with multiple children, you learn quickly that parenting and parenting styles are not a one-size-fits-all situation, but more of a child-by-child basis. Michelle Obama highlighted that, as she raised two daughters with opposite personalities, this dynamic played out in the Obama household, particularly with Sasha and Malia, on an episode of her podcast “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson.”

In the episode, she provided insight into the girls’ personalities, highlighting their differences and how they adjusted their parenting style to fit each child, acknowledging these facts. “Sasha is like a cat. She’s like, ’Don’t touch me, don’t pet me. I’m not pleasing you. You come to me, you know? And Barack’s like, well, she’s difficult. I was like, no, the first one was a pleaser,” she reflected. “I’d say this to Barack, when it comes to, you know, [our] oldest, Malia, she is going to figure out who you are, what do you like, and let’s discuss it,” she said.

Although Sasha’s personality sometimes kept him on his toes, Michelle emphasized that parenting requires flexibility — and the ability to adapt. She noted that parents have to be “chameleons” and adjust to each child’s unique personality.

The Obamas’ family life has long been under public scrutiny, beginning with Barack Obama’s presidential campaign and continuing throughout his two terms in office. From the White House to the world stage, the family’s dynamics, parenting choices, and moments with their daughters have been widely covered and closely followed. Even after leaving office, the public’s fascination with their family life has continued, with the Obamas’ experiences offering insight into how two parents navigate raising children under extraordinary circumstances while maintaining a grounded family life.