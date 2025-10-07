Opinion: Stephen Miller Says Black Chicagoans Are Thrilled Migrants Are Being Removed — Here’s Why That’s Nonsense

When Stephen Miller starts talking about race, you already know it’s not coming from a good place. The man behind the Muslim ban and family separation policies recently said, “The Black people in Chicago are thrilled that we’re getting the illegal aliens out of their communities who are stealing their housing, jobs, and resources," in reference to the ICE raids currently going on in Chicago.

Yeah. He really said that.

Let’s not mince words—this is straight-up race-baiting. Miller’s pulling an old trick from America’s favorite political playbook: get Black and Brown people mad at each other while the real culprits—the politicians, corporations, and power brokers—keep running off with the bag.

This tactic isn’t new. It’s the same thing they did during slavery, when owners tried to make field slaves hate the house slaves. It’s what factory bosses did during the early labor movement—telling white workers their problem was the Black man willing to work for less.

It’s all about distraction. If we’re fighting over scraps, we’ll never notice who’s hoarding the whole damn pie.

Miller’s spin makes it sound like immigrants are the reason some Black neighborhoods are struggling. But immigrants didn’t shut down schools, redline our parents out of homes, or ship jobs overseas. Decades of racist policy and greed did that.

Miller trying to speak for Black folks is laughable. Suddenly, he’s the one who cares about what’s happening in Chicago? Be serious. This man has never cared about Black people unless it gives him a talking point to push his anti-immigrant agenda.

He’s not celebrating us—he’s using us. When the right wants to justify cruelty toward immigrants, they drag out Black pain and pretend it’s solidarity. Then when it’s time to talk about police reform, housing discrimination, or voting rights, they vanish.

We’re props in their play, not partners in their progress.

The New Face of Old Racism

Miller’s not reinventing the wheel here. He’s just rebranding hate with a PR twist. Gone are the days of burning crosses and open segregation. Now it’s all about coded language: “law and order,” “border crisis,” “protecting communities.”

What he’s really doing is taking the real issues hurting Black neighborhoods—poverty, lack of investment, gentrification—and blaming them on Latino immigrants. That’s not just dishonest. It’s dangerous.

Because when we start turning on each other, they win.

Let’s be real: Black and Latino people have way more in common than Miller wants us to think. Both of our communities are hustling through the same struggles—trying to afford rent, raise families, and live free from state violence.

But if we’re busy fighting over whose pain matters more, we’ll never realize that we’re fighting the same damn fight.

That’s the point of this kind of rhetoric—to break up potential alliances, to make sure we never come together and demand better.

We don’t need Miller pretending to “save” us from anyone. We need to save ourselves—from people like him.

He’s not defending Black people. He’s exploiting us. Using our legitimate frustrations as cover for his racist agenda. And the sad part? He knows exactly what he’s doing.

So the next time someone like him starts talking about what “Black people want,” remember: if they only remember us when it’s time to bash another community, they were never on our side to begin with.