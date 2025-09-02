California Highway Patrol Steps In as Kamala Harris’ Security Detail Shifts

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has been tasked with protecting former Vice President Kamala Harris following the end of her extended Secret Service detail, according to reporting from the Los Angeles Times.

Harris, who currently lives in Los Angeles, is preparing to begin a nationwide book tour on September 24. The 15-city tour is expected to last 107 days and will focus on her forthcoming memoir, 107 Days . With the tour approaching, reports state that state law enforcement will now oversee her safety.

Typically, former vice presidents are entitled to six months of Secret Service protection after leaving office. Harris’ security was extended beyond that period at the request of her aides, but that extension has since concluded. The CHP assignment ensures that she will not face a gap in coverage during one of her most high-profile public moments since leaving the White House.

California officials emphasized that the state is well prepared to manage Harris’ security needs. A spokesperson for Governor Gavin Newsom commented , saying: “Our office does not comment on security arrangements,” said Izzy Gordon, head of communications for Newsom. “The safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses.”

The Los Angeles Times noted that Harris’ career trajectory makes her a unique figure to continue receiving close security support. As the first woman, first Black American, and first South Asian American to serve as vice president, she remains a high-visibility public figure. Her upcoming tour, expected to draw significant attention, has underscored the importance of ensuring continuity of protection.