Toya Johnson’s Fiance Puts Her On Notice During Bachelorette Party Weekend

Toya Johnson’s fiancé wanted her to have a fun time over the weekend at a bachelorette party but also not to get too turnt.

Monyetta Shaw, the mother of Ne-Yo’s two eldest children, is preparing to tie the knot and Johnson was one of the ladies attending her bachelorette party in Las Vegas. Robert Rushing, her fiancé, had a message for her though via social media.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Rushing put Toya on notice, writing, “@monyettashaw sis congrats and I’m so happy for you, but if I see one video of @toyajohnson with n****s in thongs all in her face and on her lap, it’s up. I’m on my way to Vegas. I heard it’s @kandi and @bedroomkandi fault.

“I’m watching all ya’ll stories,” he added.

Photos and videos showed the women turning up with Kandi Burruss playing host. In response, Burruss wrote, “Who me??? I don’t know what you’re talking about. Everyone was on their best behavior. #WhatHappensInVegasStaysInVegas.”