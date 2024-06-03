Queen Latifah and Gabrielle Union Twerked Sumthin’ On Stage With Janelle Monae At WeHo Pride

It is officially Pride Month, and the celebration of being out and proud kicked off in Los Angeles’ West Hollywood neighborhood, or the gayborhood, with a spirited performance by queer recording artist Janelle Monae for the Outloud Festival. And in typical Monae fashion, they brought some folks on stage to shake what their mommas gave them. Monae tapped friends Queen Latifah and Gabrielle Union to join them on stage.

“I want my sisters out here!” Monae said after performing and the music played on. “We’re gonna walk this runway together.” Monae grabbed Gabrielle and Queen to pull them into the spotlight with them. “Legends!” Monae declared of the duo.

Then Monae urged them both to dance, and Queen Latifah delivered. She bent over to the front and touched her toes as if Lil’ Jon commanded her to. Queen’s lil’ auntie twerk was enough to make the crowd go wild!