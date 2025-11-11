Kim Kardashian Didn’t Pass The Bar And Blames Psychics For Saying She Would

Keep the crystal ball away from Kim Kardashian.

The reality show star and lawyer hopeful shared on a phone call posted to TikTok that she learned she did not pass the California bar exam earlier this month. Kardashian apparently trusted multiple psychics who assured her that she’d pass.

“I’m just letting you guys know that all of the f--king psychics that we have met with and that we’re obsessed with,” Kim said in the video , “are all f--ing full of s--t.”

Kardashian said several readers — “maybe four of them” — told her she would pass, a claim she now says was false. “They all collectively—maybe four of them—have told me I was gonna pass the bar. So they're all full pathological liars,” she added, and warned followers: “Don't believe anything they say.”

Over the weekend , Kardashian shared in her Instagram stories that she’s not giving up her lawyer dreams. “Well…I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she wrote. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination.”

Kardashian has pursued law through California’s apprenticeship route since 2019. She started her apprenticeship at a San Francisco firm and eventually completed the Law Office Study Program in 2025 (a six-year course for her, extended by the pandemic and her schedule). She passed the First-Year Law Student’s Exam (the “baby bar”) in 2021 on her fourth try, posting, “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” and writing that the achievement wasn’t “easy or handed to me.”

She has used her epic platform for criminal justice advocacy. In 2024, Kardashian successfully pushed for the commutation of Dawn Jackson, a New Jersey woman who was imprisoned for 25 years for killing her abusive step-grandfather. Gov. Phil Murphy said this win earned Kardashian “enormous credit.”

And this isn’t her first time trusting psychics with her life choices. She and her famous family have long sought spiritual counsel from mediums. On an episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim said that she always hears the same message from her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., when she seeks spiritual guidance from mediums.

There was even a time when a medium told the reality TV star that her dad wanted to tell her that she’s not going to be able to stop her daughter, North West, from having a big career.