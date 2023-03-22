Your Blackity Black Guide To Women’s History Month

You may not be able to get a private session with Vernā Myers, but you can catch her TEDx Talk on YouTube. The diversity advocate has a wealth of knowledge about biases, including the ones we may not even realize we have, and how to overcome them. Need some advice on getting ahead and being more innovative in the business world? Take a look at Rosalind Brewer’s MasterClass . The former chief operating officer and group president of Starbucks is now the CEO of Walgreens, making her the only Black woman at the helm of a S&P 500 company. She definitely has some nuggets to pass along.