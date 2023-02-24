Common and Jennifer Hudson Spotted Out For Dinner Amid Dating Rumors

The dating rumors are heating up for Common and Jennifer Hudson, as the two were spotted out having dinner in LA earlier this week.

The multi-hyphenates were photographed leaving the famed restaurant Nobu on Wednesday (Feb. 22) amid speculation that the duo is dating, according to Entertainment Tonight.

They can be seen wearing casual and comfy attire. The singer and talk show host is dressed in a fuchsia jacket paired with a lavender scarf, sweatpants, and boots. The rapper-turned-actor is to the left of Hudson, wearing a cream-colored paint-splotched hoodie and brown pants while holding a black jacket.

According to the outlet, the duo sparked dating rumors in July when they were seen out together. However, they are starring in the upcoming action-thriller “Breathe,” playing a husband and wife living underground because of a lack of oxygen on earth, according to Variety.

Still, when asked by Entertainment Tonight about the alleged romance in September, the EGOT winner responded.

"People create their narratives of it, and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel," she continued. "We shot a film together, and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments."