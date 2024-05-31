New Music Friday: Check Out These Heaters From Muni Long, Normani, and Kehlani

This Friday is action-packed with new music for you to vibe to. Muni Long, Normani, and Kehlani have all dropped new heat, especially for music lovers.

To round out our list, Shaboozey, Eminem, Meek Mill, Lucky Daye, Zeddy Will, Dave East and Mike & Keys, Lecrae, Grafh and Method Man, D-Train, and Lay Bankz have all released new offerings.

If you need some fresh tunes to get the weekend started, check out our picks for New Music Friday.

Make Me Forget- Muni Long

Following the remix of “Make For Me” featuring Mariah Carey, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Muni Long is back with her latest single “Make Me Forget.” Produced by Tricky Stewart, MOMBRU, and Jehreeus, the new track notably revolves around an interpolation of D’Angelo’s classic “Untitled (How Does It Feel)”. Long displays her stunning vocals on this track about making the best out of a bad situation.

She sings, “So speak to my heart, babe/Speak to the queen in me/ Though we might disagree / Don’t say nothing you don’t mean.”

“To me, it’s like a warm bath. It’s a love letter. It says, ‘You’re not perfect,” Long described the song. “We’ve got a lot of things to work on, but can we focus on the amazing feeling we have when we’re together?”

In addition to her new track, Long recently thrilled the audience at a live performance on the season 25 Finale of “The Voice.”

Candy Paint- Normani

After announcing her long-awaited and highly anticipated album, Normani is claiming summer with her latest offering, “Candy Paint.” Produced by Tommy Brown and Starrah, the uptempo track is a bop that will definitely have you dancing wherever you go outside. The Houston native is sure to bring some killer choreography when the official visual for the tracks is released.

On the song, Normani is not shy about asserting her feminine power. She sings, “If you let me take it you might not ever get him back/I’m a baddie and I don’t know how to act/ Booty candy painting with the diamond in the back.”

A scorching follow-up to “1:59″ featuring Gunna, “Candy Paint” is the second single off her upcoming debut album Dopamine which drops on June 14.

Next 2 U- Kehlani

R&B songstress Kehlani has released another hot one with “Next 2 U” which is slated to appear on her fourth studio album, Crash. Without question, Kehlani is in a creative zone on the Dixson-produced track. Their rich vocals come shining through as they decide to give love another shot on the stunning banger.

Kehlani sings, “You’re more than the sun, you’re why the sunbeams/ Your love is high, wide like a river/ And if I die, I already fell in love with her/ Oh, I know what it’s like to feel like I’m dyin’ in peace.”

Along with the new track, Kehlani also announced that merch, to accompany the song, was designed by Mjalli and that the proceeds will be distributed among Palestinian, Congolese, and Sudanese families in partnership with Operation Olive Branch .

A Bar Song- Shaboozey

Country music’s hottest star Shaboozey has released his highly anticipated album Where I’ve Been, isn’t Where I’m Going via EMPIRE. Setting off the album is his latest single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” which is RIAA-platinum certified and is one of the leading candidates for song of the summer. Currently “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart. Following Beyoncé who he worked with on Cowboy Carter, they have made history as the first two Back artists to lead the chart with back-to-back #1 songs.

“This album means the world to me, it's a reflection of my journey and the stories that shaped me. Growing up in Virginia, music was our way of speaking truths and finding joy, and I tried to capture that in every track,” Shaboozey said about the album.

With Where I’ve Been, Shaboozey is poised to make an even bigger impact in the music industry.

Houdini- Eminem

Following the announcement of his forthcoming album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), Eminem has released “Houdini” as the first single from the project. The legendary rapper from Detroit took to Instagram as he FaceTimes with magician David Blaine where he asks for help with something. “I was wondering, how far can we go with this magic? Like, can we do like a stunt or something?”

On the self-produced track, with co-production from Luis Resto, Em brings his signature snarky takes on his own past drug use, his lyrical dexterity, and why he’s so glad that he has reappeared in the rap game with a rapid-fire delivery.

Although much has not been revealed about Em’s 12th album, which he plans to release this summer, if “Houdini” is a foreshadowing of what’s to come, it’s safe to say that Eminem is back.

5 AM In Philly- Meek Mill

Borrowing from Drake’s timestamp songs, Philly’s own Meek Mill has returned with his latest track “5 AM In Philly.” On the introspective track produced by Twix, LOR, Lavish, and Gabe Lucas, Meek addresses the harsh realities of street life, dealing with recent backlash, and how he’s remained strong while surviving insurmountable obstacles.

Meek raps, “N**gas gettin' in your head, that sh*t might change your dog/I change my drawers, then put on my Glock when I wake up/(I need someone who understands)/Crazy part, that sh*t just made my block really break up/I'm the motivation, I made n**gas get their cake up.”

In a reflective mood, Meek bares his soul on “5 AM In Philly.”

Soft- Lucky Daye

R&B crooner and GRAMMY award-winner Lucky Daye is back with his new single “Soft” via Keep Cool/RCA Record. Produced with longtime collaborator D’ Mile along with Livvy Bennett, and Michael B. Hunter, ‘Soft” has a bubbling bassline with some shredding guitar work to match up with Lucky Daye's incredible vocals.

“Soft’ is about how love can come over a person and make them feel vulnerable, and whilst it’s unexpected, it’s also okay to embrace it,” said Lucky Daye in his description of the song. “To be comfortable doing the things society labels “soft” like cuddling, PDA, hugging and kissing – shamelessly. It’s about a lover putting a spell on you but that spell is in fact love itself.”

Following “HERicane”, “Soft” is the newest single from his forthcoming album Algorithm.

Songs About U-Tink featuring Summer Walker

When Chicago native Tink links up with Summer Walker a banger is sure to be the result and the duo does not disappoint on “Songs About U.” With sultry vocals Tink and Summer Walker detail the reality of being stuck in relationships full of “toxic energy”.

Produced by Hitmaka, the track is the perfect followup to Tink’s last two singles “ Charged Up ” and “ Huh ” all of which will be featured on her forthcoming album Winter’s Diary 5 which is slated for release July 12.

Along with her latest track and her next album, Tink is heading out on the road to join Jhené Aiko on The Magic Hour tour.

Waiting For This- Zeddy Will

Viral sensation Zeddy Will is out to prove that he’s here to stay with the release of his latest single "Waitin' For This.” Bringing his signature magnetic energy and an infectious hook, Zeddy is a hot track that will have all the young kids dancing just in time for cookout season.

So far, the single is gaining traction from TikTok users, as ZeddyWill has created a hilarious dance to go along the viral line, “It goes around, it comes around, just like a Hula Hoop.” Also, Instagram has featured “Waitin For This” on their page as part of their #InTheMoment series which highlights the latest music and online trends.

Still Here- Lecrae

Multiple Grammy Award-winning rapper Lecrae is back with his red-hot new single “Still Here.” Produced by Ace Harris, Alexandria Dollar, Shadox & Juberlee, the knocking track is a celebration of the power of God and the human spirit that can withstand any storm. Describing the single, Lecrae said, “I want people to know that even if you feel left behind, people are still here… God is still here.”

Seeking to uplift the masses with his music, Lecrae partnered with Cross Purpose to perform “Still Here” behind prison walls in his hometown of Houston. “I believe God wants us to demonstrate care and concern for those who are overlooked in our society despite their past. The first shall be last, and the last shall be first.”

With all that’s happening in the world, “Still Here” is a message that we all need.

God Produced It- Dave East and Mike & Keys

Dave East and Mike & Keys have dropped their new collaborative project, APT 6E, which is produced in its entirety by Mike & Keys. The project features Shaggy, Buddy, Kurupt, and Stacy Barthe. Previous singles for the album include “So Much Changed,” and “Dangerous Riddum,” with assistance from Shaggy.

With Dave East's signature raspy flow and witty lyrics and the top-tier production by Mike & Keys, APT 6E is sure to be the go-to project for hip-hop heads to rock out to all summer.

Fight For Love- Grafh featuring Method Man

Queens native Grafh has teamed up with Wu-Tang legend Method Man for his latest single “Fight For Love.” Distributed through MNRK, Fight For Love”, produced by 38 Spesh, is a combination of insightful lyricism and a hard-hitting track. The visual, directed by Jufu, recently premiered on YouTube.

“‘Fight For Love’ is just pure classic hip hop. The music gave me a futuristic Wu-Tang vibe. Method Man came on the track and completely slaughtered it. This is one of my favorite songs on the upcoming project,” Grafh said about the collaboration.

Currently, Grafh is out on Joyner Lucas’s “Not Now, I’m Busy” tour.

The Time Has Come Today- D-Train

Legendary singer/songwriter/producer D-Train is back with his latest single "The Time Has Come Today." According to the description of the track, "The Time Has Come Today" is more than just a song; it's a deeply moving experience that encapsulates the essence of D-Train's journey that speaks to a lifetime of experiences, triumphs, and transformations.”

In his iconic career, D-Train pioneered the synth funk/dance sound that produced classics such as “Keep On” and “Something On Your Mind”.

"The Time Has Come Today" is the lead single for D-Train's highly anticipated full-length album, which is slated for release later this year.

Would You- Lay Bankz

Philly native Lay Bankz is bringing all the vibes on her latest project After 7. Following up on her debut Now You See Me EP which dropped in August, After 7 is a showcase of her boundary-pushing music and evolution as an artist. The 15-track project explores the highs and lows, the ups and downs of relationships. Signature songs from the album include, “Tell Ur Girlfriend” which landed on the Billboard charts, and the energetic “Would You.” Whatever playlist you’re curating, “Would You” is a must to take it up a few notches.

Still Here- Lecrae

Multiple Grammy Award-winning rapper Lecrae is back with his red-hot new single “Still Here.” Produced by Ace Harris, Alexandria Dollar, Shadox & Juberlee, the knocking track is a celebration of the power of God and the human spirit that can withstand any storm.

Seeking to uplift the masses with his music and message, Lecrae partnered with Cross Purpose to perform “Still Here” behind prison walls in his hometown of Houston. “Performing and sharing my single [‘Still Here’] in prisons before anywhere in the world paints a unique picture,” Lecrae added. “I believe God wants us to demonstrate care and concern for those who are overlooked in our society despite their past. The first shall be last, and the last shall be first.”