Kerry Washington Tells Tony Goldwyn She's Upgraded His Life with 'Black Wife Effect' Trend

There’s a new social media trend in town, and it’s called The Black Wife Effect. This trend is allowing mixed-race couples–typically a white husband and Black wife to show off how being married to a Black woman increases the husband’s overall swag. See also: The Black Husband Effect because this phenomenon also exists in the queer community.

The glow-ups are real! While this trend is fun and visually pleasing, it’s just a tangible reminder that Black women are Midas. Everything Black women touch turns to gold. Think about it.

And even celebrities are jumping in on the trend.

Kerry Washington, who starred as Olivia Pope on "Scandal," hopped on social media to take credit for costar Tony Goldwyn's glow-up.

“Tony! I’ve upgraded your life in so many ways #BlackWifeEffect, and today I’m adding one more,” Washington wrote on Instagram, while telling fans to register to vote. “Go upgrade your voter registration status to REGISTERED 😜. Love you!!!!!!”

Washington and Goldwyn starred together in the hit TV show "Scandal" for seven thrilling seasons. Washington played Olivia Pope, a powerful crisis manager and political fixer, while Goldwyn portrayed Fitzgerald Grant, the President of the United States. Their characters were entangled in a tumultuous on-and-off romance that captivated viewers.