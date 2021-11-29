WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Rising Star Young Bleu Wins His First Soul Train Award

The Mobile, Alabama rapper takes home ‘Best New Artist.’

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

STA 2021: BEST NEW ARTIST
By Tionah Lee
November 28, 2021

Young Bleu celebrated his ascension by taking home the award for Best New Artist at this year’s Soul Train Awards. The singer, whose hit single “You’re Still Mines,” beat out fellowing rising stars, Capella Grey, Morray, Tems, and Tone Stitch for the honors.

“I just want to let everybody in here know that I’m just so honored to be a part of this historical event and historical legacy of the Soul Train Awards,” the 27-year-old singer said during his speech. “I grew up watching this all my life. I’m shaking right now because I used to be so young, watching all these big artists winning these types of awards, and blowing up.”

He continued: “And just seeing it for myself is such a blessing. Thank God. Thank my fans. I wanna shout out to my whole city Mobile, Alabama. I wanna shout out my whole team shout out Empire shout out Badazz Music shout out everybody. I’m bringing this home.”

Young Bleu is also nominated in the Song of the Year and Best Collaboration category for his song “You’re Still Mines” featuring Drake.

