Colin Kaepernick Speaks On Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘White Supremacy Cannot Be Reformed’

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday (Nov. 19.) sent shockwaves through every sphere imaginable. Now, as reactions from celebrities to state representatives and even civilians flood timelines everywhere, those who have protested continue to speak out on the verdict.

Rittenhouse, 18, had been charged in the killing of two men and the wounding of another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year after traveling from his Illinois home to protests 20 miles away in Wisconsin.

All charges were dropped.

One of the many public figures who have come out is former NFL quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, who on Friday called out the justice system, tweeting that the verdict “further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed.”

“We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist,” he wrote.

Kaepernick, who was forced out of his starting role with the San Francisco 49ers when he decided to address police brutality by taking a knee, has long spoken against the ills of white supremacy.

Earlier this year, he, along with Ava DuVernay, released a Netflix limited series, Colin in Black & White which squarely went into depth on the issue.