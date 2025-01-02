LeBron’s Youngest Son Bryce James Commits to Arizona: Here’s His Scouting Report
LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce James, has officially committed to the University of Arizona, announcing the decision via an Instagram post with himself in an Arizona Wildcats jersey and the caption, “100% committed.” After missing the first nine games of the 2024-25 season due to an undisclosed injury, the 6-foot-6 senior guard for Sierra Canyon High School has since played a valuable role off the bench for the Trailblazers. Despite the challenging start to his senior year, Bryce’s commitment to Arizona adds another chapter to the already storied James family basketball legacy.
Bryce follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Bronny James, who also played for Sierra Canyon before committing to USC, getting drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, and becoming part of the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game before finding his footing in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers (13.4 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game). While the bespectacled Bryce has been somewhat overshadowed by older brother’s celebrity, this decision marks the start of his own unique path. Here’s a closer look at what Bryce brings to the court:
BRYCE JAMES SCOUTING REPORT:
High School Stats
- Junior Year (2023-24):
- Averaged 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for Sierra Canyon.
- Shot 39% from the field, 36.8% from three-point range, and 64% from the free-throw line in 22 minutes per game.
- Senior Year (2024-25):
- Missed the first nine games of the season due to an undisclosed injury.
- Since returning, Bryce has averaged 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game off the bench for Sierra Canyon.
EYBL and Tournament Stats
- Nike Peach Jam (2024):
- Averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.0 block per game across five games.
- Struggled with efficiency, shooting just 31.4% from the field and 17.6% from three-point range.
- Best performance: Scored 12 points in 23 minutes against Nightrydas Elite.
- EYBL Session Highlights:
- On the Nike EYBL circuit with Strive For Greatness, he posted 6.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game across 14 games.
- During EYBL Session 4 in Kansas City, Bryce shot an impressive 15-of-27 (55.6%) from three-point range over five games, showcasing long-range potential.
- Career-high EYBL performance: Dropped 21 points with six rebounds, hitting five threes against Nightrydas Elite.
Strengths
- Shooting Ability: Bryce has a smooth stroke and compact release. Can hit threes and pull-up jumpers when given space.
- Size and Frame: At 6-foot-6 and approximately 190 pounds, Bryce has excellent size for a wing player, making him potentially versatile on both ends of the floor.
- Basketball IQ: Shows advanced “knowledge for the game.”
- Improved Athleticism: While not elite athletically, Bryce has shown improved bounce and explosiveness in recent years, helping him finish above the rim when given open lanes.
Areas for Growth
- Consistency: Bryce’s shooting can be streaky; he struggled during Peach Jam after a strong EYBL session earlier in the summer.
- Playmaking Ability: He is more of an off-ball scorer than a creator, often relying on teammates to set him up for scoring opportunities.
- Physicality: Needs to add muscle to handle college-level physicality and improve his ability to finish through contact.
- Defensive Intensity: While he has good instincts, scouts note that he needs to show more consistent effort on defense to maximize his potential as a two-way player.
NBA Prospect Outlook
- Currently ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and is listed as the No. 257 prospect in his class.
- Consensus seems to believe Bryce still has a ways to go before becoming an NBA prospect, as he would need to continue to develop physically and expand his offensive versatility and consistency.