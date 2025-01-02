LeBron’s Youngest Son Bryce James Commits to Arizona: Here’s His Scouting Report

LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce James, has officially committed to the University of Arizona, announcing the decision via an Instagram post with himself in an Arizona Wildcats jersey and the caption, “100% committed.” After missing the first nine games of the 2024-25 season due to an undisclosed injury, the 6-foot-6 senior guard for Sierra Canyon High School has since played a valuable role off the bench for the Trailblazers. Despite the challenging start to his senior year, Bryce’s commitment to Arizona adds another chapter to the already storied James family basketball legacy.

Bryce follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Bronny James , who also played for Sierra Canyon before committing to USC, getting drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, and becoming part of the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game before finding his footing in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers (13.4 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game). While the bespectacled Bryce has been somewhat overshadowed by older brother’s celebrity, this decision marks the start of his own unique path. Here’s a closer look at what Bryce brings to the court: