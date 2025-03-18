‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Gets Greenlit With Gail Bean and Isaiah John As Leads

OG “Snowfall” stars Isaiah John and Gail Bean are returning to the show's universe for a spinoff pilot episode.

Two years after the spinoff was announced as being in early development, Variety reported that FX ordered the pilot episode, starring John and Bean as Isaiah Simmons and Wanda Bell-Simmons. The couple married in the sixth and final season of “Snowfall” in 2023 amid Bell-Simmons’ recovery from crack addiction. Spoiler alert: the show ended with “Snowfall” protagonist Franklin Saint falling into homelessness and alcohol dependence after the crumbling of his drug empire.

“Set in 90s Los Angeles soon after the end of the original series, a recovering addict (Bean) strives to take West Coast rap mainstream despite potential infighting from a harrowing gang war,” reads the plot synopsis.

Previous "Snowfall" producers Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, and Trevor Engelson will all executive produce the pilot, which screenwriter Malcolm Spellman ("Captain America: Brave New World," "Bel-Air") will write and produce.