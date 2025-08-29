This Week In Good Black News: Cynthia Bailey Becomes “Dr. Bailey,” Teen Twins Serve Up Success, And A 16-Year-Old Snags A Walmart Deal
This week’s roundup is all about milestones and game-changers.
From the stage to the streets, we’re seeing Black excellence celebrated, amplified, and taken to the next level. Cynthia Bailey, Towanda Braxton, and Yung Joc all received honorary doctorates, which is proof that cultural impact extends far beyond the spotlight. Meanwhile in Long Beach, 15-year-old twins Chaz and Chase Clemens turned their late-night hot dog stand into the talk of the town with Glizzy Street.
On the business side, history-makers are paving the way for financial freedom and opportunity. Crypto coach Ansylla Ramsey just became the first Black woman to pen a cryptocurrency guide for women over 40, while Nigeria prepares to launch The LaunchPad at GITEX 2025 to elevate women-led startups with funding and mentorship. And in St. Louis, 16-year-old Joshua Danrich landed a Walmart deal for his Mr. Fresh air fresheners, reminding us that when it comes to building legacy, age ain’t nothing but a number.
Yung Joc, Towanda Braxton & Cynthia Bailey Earn Honorary Doctorates
From hit records to reality TV moments, these three have given us plenty to talk about and now, they’ve all got a new title to add to their résumés: Doctor. Yung Joc, Towanda Braxton, and Cynthia Bailey were recently recognized by Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University with honorary doctorates, celebrating their impact and humanitarian work.
For Cynthia Bailey, the honor came with a major moment of gratitude. The model, entrepreneur, and reality star received an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Humanitarianism and reflected on how meaningful the recognition was.
“It feels so amazing to be recognized & appreciated,” she shared while officially introducing herself as Dr. Cynthia Bailey.
This isn’t just a career milestone. It’s a reminder that influence stretches far beyond red carpets and television screens. Whether it’s Joc’s presence in hip hop, Towanda’s contribution to the Braxton family legacy, or Cynthia’s evolution into a businesswoman and humanitarian, their journeys prove that cultural impact and community care can go hand in hand.
Twin Teen Entrepreneurs Are Serving Up Hot Dogs & Hustle in Long Beach
If you’re ever in Long Beach and catch the scent of sizzling bacon in the air, chances are you’ve stumbled across Glizzy Street, the city’s newest hotspot run by 15-year-old twin brothers Chaz and Chase Clemens. What started as a small food cart outside their family’s gas station has exploded into a must-visit destination, with $5 bacon-wrapped hot dogs selling out faster than you can say “with extra onions.”
The buzz began after the twins posted a late-night video on social media. By sunrise, customers were lined up across the lot, ready to support the young entrepreneurs. Now, locals and even out-of-towners, with some driving all the way from the Bay Area, are making the trip just to snag a taste and show love.
And while the food is clearly hitting, it’s the spirit behind Glizzy Street that’s captured the community. “A lot of people come out and just want to see kids do something different, which we are so grateful for,” Chase told KCAL News.
GITEX Startup Festival 2025 in Nigeria Launches Platform to Elevate Black Women Entrepreneurs
This year’s GITEX Startup Festival in Lagos is making history with a new platform called The LaunchPad, which was built specifically to spotlight and support African Black women entrepreneurs, Black Enterprise reported.
The initiative, introduced by Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Alami Capital, and the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission, is designed to give women-led startups more than just a seat at the table. It offers capital, mentorship, and visibility on a global stage when the festival takes place September 3–4.
From a Funding Pavilion showcasing tech ventures, to Capital Readiness Clinics sharpening investor pitches, to candid Fireside for Scale conversations with CEOs and global investors, The LaunchPad is building a powerful ecosystem for growth. One highlight will be the symbolic “To the Stars” bell-ringing ceremony, celebrating the expanding role of women in Africa’s markets. By the end of the festival, five standout startups will receive $250,000, plus long-term mentorship and access to investor networks.
As NITDA Director Gen. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi put it: “Who gets funded determines what gets built, and what gets built will define the economic future of Africa. The LaunchPad ensures women founders are not just part of the conversation but central to Africa’s innovation economy.”
Ansylla Ramsey Becomes First Black Woman to Write Crypto Guide for Women Over 40
Breaking barriers and breaking down blockchain, Ansylla Ramsey has made history as the first African American woman to write a cryptocurrency investing book tailored specifically for women over 40, according to Black Enterprise.
Her new release, "Crypto Confident Over 40: The Smart Woman’s Playbook for Investing on Her Own Terms (Without Trading!)," isn’t just another how-to manual, but it’s designed as a movement.
With a focus on amplifying the voices and goals of Black women, Ramsey is challenging the idea that crypto is only for young tech bros or Wall Street insiders.
“I created this book because so many women, especially Black women in midlife, have been left out of the crypto conversation,” Ramsey explains. “We deserve trusted, relatable guidance. We deserve options that match our values and lifestyle. And we deserve to understand the future of finance without being overwhelmed or intimidated.”
By centering the experiences of women who are too often overlooked in financial spaces, Ramsey is opening the door for more inclusive participation in the digital economy.
Teenpreneur Joshua Danrich Lands Walmart Deal for “Mr. Fresh” Air Fresheners
At just 16 years old, Joshua Danrich is already proving he’s got the hustle of a seasoned CEO. The young businessman recently signed a distribution deal with Walmart to stock his Mr. Fresh natural, oil-based air fresheners in automotive departments around the world, Black Enterprise reported.
Joshua, alongside his mother Shay Danrich, pitched the product during Walmart’s Open Call event in Bentonville, Arkansas — a high-stakes showcase where entrepreneurs present directly to company buyers. Not only did Joshua introduce his idea to five different departments, but his pitch was so strong it landed him a same-day deal.
“I’m the only kid in the world with my own air fresheners in Walmart,” Joshua said proudly, speaking with the St. Louis American about the milestone. For him, determination and family support have been the key ingredients in making Mr. Fresh a success story.