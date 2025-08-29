This Week In Good Black News: Cynthia Bailey Becomes “Dr. Bailey,” Teen Twins Serve Up Success, And A 16-Year-Old Snags A Walmart Deal

From the stage to the streets, we’re seeing Black excellence celebrated, amplified, and taken to the next level. Cynthia Bailey , Towanda Braxton , and Yung Joc all received honorary doctorates, which is proof that cultural impact extends far beyond the spotlight. Meanwhile in Long Beach, 15-year-old twins Chaz and Chase Clemens turned their late-night hot dog stand into the talk of the town with Glizzy Street.

On the business side, history-makers are paving the way for financial freedom and opportunity. Crypto coach Ansylla Ramsey just became the first Black woman to pen a cryptocurrency guide for women over 40, while Nigeria prepares to launch The LaunchPad at GITEX 2025 to elevate women-led startups with funding and mentorship. And in St. Louis, 16-year-old Joshua Danrich landed a Walmart deal for his Mr. Fresh air fresheners, reminding us that when it comes to building legacy, age ain’t nothing but a number.