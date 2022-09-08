5 Things Single Women Can Bring To The Tailgate That Will Help Change Their Relationship Status!

Single and ready to mingle this football season? You may want to consider tailgating!

Today marks the official kick-off of the NFL season, and we asked Food Network chef and former NFL player Eddie Jackson if it is possible to find love during the spirited football season. Simply put, YES!

“What I love most about tailgating is just the atmosphere,” says Jackson, who recently announced a partnership with Whirlpool in promotion of their new Air Fry Mode on the Whirlpool Smart Range. “When I tailgate, I get excited about not knowing what I’m going to see when I get there. I also get excited about meeting new people and trying new things.”

Anyone who's been to a tailgate knows that the mood is full of good vibes, great music, and the opportunity to make connections. There’s also the food! We don't know about you, but that surely sounds like a way to build a great connection.

Keeping this in mind, we had to know Jackson's thoughts about the best way to get someone's attention. Below are 5 things single women can cook and/or bring to the tailgate that can possibly change their relationship status: