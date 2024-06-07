Prince's Hidden Gems: 12 Hit Songs You Didn't Know He Wrote and Produced

This weekday musing about not wanting the return to the monotony of life was penned in 1984 as a duet for Apollonia 6, but it was never officially released. Prince offered the song to The Bangles in 1986 and the song capitulated the fledgling band into superstardom when it was released on their second studio album, Different Light. Written under the pseudonym "Christopher," named after the character he played in the 1986 film Under the Cherry Moon, it was speculated that Prince submitted the song to the group because he was infatuated with Susanna Hoffs, the band’s lead singer and rhythm guitarist. The song shot all the way to number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became one of The Bangles most well-known tracks all thanks to Prince.