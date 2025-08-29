The Impact Report: Black Students’ Success Under Attack, Atlanta’s Fight Against Gentrification

The University of Missouri (MU) canceled the Legion of Black Collegians’ (LBC) annual Black 2 Class Block Party, citing that the event name suggested racial exclusivity, according to St. Louis Public Radio. . The decision sparked backlash from students, who described it as “a deliberate act of erasure.” Although LBC offered to rename the event to “Back 2 Class Block Party,” MU administrators upheld the cancellation. The move follows a similar dispute last year when the university forced the renaming of the “Welcome Black BBQ.” In response, LBC has demanded that MU condemn racial harassment, host a campus-wide town hall, and enforce anti-discrimination policies more transparently. Student leaders emphasized the ongoing racial hostility Black students face on campus, including frequent racial slurs. Despite acknowledging the Office of Institutional Equity’s enforcement of punishments, LBC maintains that broader recognition and cultural respect from MU leadership are lacking.