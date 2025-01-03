Tom Holland Reveals Why He Doesn’t Walk Red Carpet With Zendaya

Tom Holland refuses to steal the attention from his girlfriend, Golden Globe winner Zendaya.

The couple has dated publicly since 2021, and in his new “Men’s Health” cover story, the “Spider-Man” actor explained why he doesn’t walk the red carpet with Zendaya.

“Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us," Holland said.

The actors met while filming the 2017 Marvel Studios flick “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and went public with their relationship four years later. However, Holland’s Peter Parker and Zendaya’s Michelle are love interests in the franchise.

In a November interview for “Vanity Fair,” Zendaya shared that it was “strangely comfortable” being acting partners with Holland, as the couple will be in the fourth “Spider-Man” installment. In addition, the couple will act opposite in the Christopher Nolan-directed adaptation of Homer’s “The Odyssey,” which will reportedly debut in 2026.

“You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside,” the Challengers star told the publication. “I love working with him.”

She continued, “He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things 1,000 percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read.”