Hip Hop Awards 2022: 3 Impactful Songs from 2022 to Add to Your Empowerment Playlist
Music has the power to move, teach, and uplift. The songs in the following list did that against the backdrop of a head-bobbing-worthy beat. As we gear up for what’s slated to be another amazing celebration of hip hop at the BET Hip Hop Awards, check out the records that encouraged us to look within and love ourselves a whole lot more. And don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
Kendrick Lamar — Mirror
“Mirror” is the outro to Kendrick Lamar’s fifth and final studio album with Top Dawg Entertainment, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. It’s one of the West Coast emcee’s most vulnerable projects. Like many standout tracks, “Mirror” finds Kendrick rapping about one of his many character flaws, including his struggles living selfishly despite his modest public appearance. He also talks about mental health and his therapy journey.
Latto — “P**sy”
Latto’s 2022 female empowerment caused quite the storm following its release last July When critics gave her heat for allegedly “capitalizing” on Roe vs. Wade being overturned. The rapper defended her single and took to her Twitter, where she wrote, “Y’all complain about female rap lacking substance but then say I’m “capitalizing” when I speak on sh*t help me understand???”
She later revealed, “I actually am donating proceeds.” She continued, “Y’all be the same ones saying “why u gotta post everything” if I do & assume I’m not doing it if I don’t post it. lol However, I AM using my power (platform) to make a change regardless shut yo fake woke a** up what are YOU doing???”
Buddy — “Black 2”
Buddy’s “Black 2” is the sequel to his July 2018 single, “Black.” The West Coast emcee raps about being unapologetically black, loving his complexion on both tracks. He also expresses how many people are obsessed with black culture but refuse to acknowledge black issues.
It was released in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the subsequent protest that broke out worldwide in response to the killings of unarmed Black and brown people at the hands of police.
