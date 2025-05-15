Rihanna Announces New Single Set to Appear on ‘Smurfs’ Soundtrack

Rihanna will soon be releasing her first single in close to three years.

On Wednesday, May 14, the 9-time Grammy winner posted a new trailer for the upcoming ‘Smurfs’ film with behind-the-scenes footage of herself voicing character Smurfette. It was also revealed that the singer and businesswoman will be contributing a new song, “Friend of Mine” to the movie’s soundtrack, which will have an official release on Friday, May 16.

“Friend of Mine” will mark Rihanna’s first musical release since 2022, when she dropped the Academy Award-nominated ‘Lift Me Up’ and ‘Born Again’ from the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack. The songs also came six years following the release of RiRi’s eighth album, ‘Anti.’

While Rihanna has long delayed her next album, in a February interview with Harper’s Bazaar , she told the publication that she’s “cracked the code” on forming her ninth LP.

“It feels like it digs right into where I need to be, and I want this. This body needs to come out, and I’m ready to go there,” she told the publication.