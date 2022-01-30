Black Lives Matter Foundation Send Millions To Canada Charity To Buy Toronto Mansion

Canadian activists scrutinize the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation after the recent acquisition of a Toronto mansion for just over $6 million. According to public records, the property was once the headquarters of the Communist Party.

Canadian BLM activists Sarah Jama and Sahra Soudi released a statement through Twitter regarding the matter, stating that “for BLM Canada to take money from BLM Global Network [Foundation] for a building without consulting the community was unethical.”

The purchase was made by a Toronto-based non-profit operated by Janaya Chan, wife of BLM foundation co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors. BLM Canada has responded and said that the property had been named the Wildseed Centre for Art and Activism to serve as an incubator space for different types of artists based in Toronto.

Last year, Khan-Cullors resigned from the group right before news broke of allegations that she had used funding from the organization to purchase over $3 million on homes in California and Georiga, which she has denied.