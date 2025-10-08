Bernice King Asks People To Stop Making AI Videos Of Her Father, Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. Bernice King, daughter of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK), has joined calls to stop the use of artificial intelligence to recreate deceased celebrities.

King voiced support for filmmaker Zelda Williams, who earlier criticized AI-generated videos of her late father, Robin Williams. Taking to social media, King reportedly wrote , “I concur concerning my father. Please stop.”

Williams had previously condemned AI recreations in an Instagram Story, saying, “If you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop,” Williams wrote at the time. “It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s NOT what he’d want.”

She went on to describe the AI trend as exploitative, accusing creators of “tarnishing the legacies of real people” and making “disgusting over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings.”

AI technology has recently become a major concern in Hollywood, particularly around copyright and ethics. OpenAI recently announced updates to its video app Sora, promising to give rightsholders more control over how their work is used—but industry groups remain skeptical.

Some of the more viral AI videos of MLK include him alongside fellow slain civil rights leaders Malcolm X eating a seafood boil mukbang-style , and another of MLK hosting a UFC event.

Bernice has been outspoken about the digital liberties taken online with her father’s image.

She denounced a viral social media post that attempted to compare late conservative activist Charlie Kirk to her father—and even to Jesus Christ. In the meme, Kirk, who has made disparaging remarks about MLK and racist epithets about Black communities, is seen in a rendering alongside the civil rights leader with the text overlay “All Because of Words.” The post has since received more than 10 million views and more than 84,000 likes.