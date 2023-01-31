WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Celebrity

AMC Theaters Offers $5 Tickets For ‘Woman King’ And ‘Wakanda Forever’

The special pricing is for Black History Month.

(Photo: Disney)

By BET Staff
January 31, 2023 / 11:05 AM

To celebrate Black History Month, AMC Theaters are offering $5 movie tickets all of Feb. 2023 to watch films like The Woman King, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Till, and more for a reduced price.

According to Variety, a newly selected film will play at more than 200 participating AMC locations each week. The Danielle Deadwyler-led Till will kick off the movie series on Feb. 3-9, followed by the Sony war drama Devotion from Feb. 10-16; Viola Davis’ The Woman King from Feb. 17-23; and concluding with the Oscar-nominated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from Feb. 24-March 2.

RELATED: 2023 Oscars Nominations: Danielle Deadwyler ‘Till’ Movie Snub

RELATED: 2023 Oscars: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Nominated In Six Categories

The initiative was inspired by an internal group of employees on AMC’s council for African Americans and was created to recognize and celebrate Black filmmakers and actors in feature films.

CelebritiesMoviesThe Woman Kingblack panther wakanda foreverBlack History Month

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive newsletters, marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. For more information about our data practices, consult our Privacy Policy.