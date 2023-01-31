AMC Theaters Offers $5 Tickets For ‘Woman King’ And ‘Wakanda Forever’
To celebrate Black History Month, AMC Theaters are offering $5 movie tickets all of Feb. 2023 to watch films like The Woman King, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Till, and more for a reduced price.
According to Variety, a newly selected film will play at more than 200 participating AMC locations each week. The Danielle Deadwyler-led Till will kick off the movie series on Feb. 3-9, followed by the Sony war drama Devotion from Feb. 10-16; Viola Davis’ The Woman King from Feb. 17-23; and concluding with the Oscar-nominated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from Feb. 24-March 2.
The initiative was inspired by an internal group of employees on AMC’s council for African Americans and was created to recognize and celebrate Black filmmakers and actors in feature films.