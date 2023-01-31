AMC Theaters Offers $5 Tickets For ‘Woman King’ And ‘Wakanda Forever’

To celebrate Black History Month, AMC Theaters are offering $5 movie tickets all of Feb. 2023 to watch films like The Woman King, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Till, and more for a reduced price.

According to Variety, a newly selected film will play at more than 200 participating AMC locations each week. The Danielle Deadwyler-led Till will kick off the movie series on Feb. 3-9, followed by the Sony war drama Devotion from Feb. 10-16; Viola Davis’ The Woman King from Feb. 17-23; and concluding with the Oscar-nominated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from Feb. 24-March 2.