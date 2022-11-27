DaMarcus Beasley Voted To U.S. Soccer Hall Of Fame

DaMarcus Beasley and Landon Donovan were elected into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday (November 26).

According to the Associated Press, Beasley appeared on 45 ballots (93.8 percent of the vote) while Donovan was on 46 ballots. The pair will join Lauren Cheney Holiday in being officially inducted on May 6.

The top two players in voting who are on at least half the ballots are elected along with any third-place finisher who appears on at least 75 percent.

The 40-year-old Beasley became the first American to play in four World Cups: 2002, ‘06, ‘10 and ’14. As a defender and midfielder, he scored 17 goals in 126 international appearances from 2001-17 and won five CONCACAG Gold Cup titles.