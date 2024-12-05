STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Angel Reese Named Footwear News Achievement Awards 2024 Style Influencer of the Year

The Chicago Sky star is just getting started after a year filled with several major announcements.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

By Tabie Germain
December 5, 2024 / 11:29 AM

It’s just the beginning for the WNBA star Angel Reese, who was recently named Style Influencer of the Year at the 38th annual FN Achievement Awards. 

While candidly speaking at Cipriani South Street in New York, the basketball star shared, “I’m 22 years old, I’m still figuring life out, but this is just the beginning.”

The Chicago Sky forward had an incredible year on and off the court, a fact highlighted by presenter and multihyphenate Tobe Nwigwe

“She’s a WNBA All-Star, we are both part of the Reebok family, she’s an entrepreneur, fashion influencer, and inspiration to the next generation,” Nwigwe said. “She is unapologetically herself on and off the court.”

Reese expressed gratitude to her family and for her partnership with Reebok, which began in 2023. “I want to give a huge shoutout to Reebok for just believing in me and bringing my vision to life,” she said. 

The former LSU basketball star launched her first Reebok collection in July, featuring lifestyle and performance staples, including revamped versions of the BB 4000 II and the Classic Leather. She also debuted the Engine A, Reebok’s first basketball shoe release in over a decade.

Angel Reese

