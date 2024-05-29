BET Awards 2024: Meet the ‘Video of the Year’ Nominees Who Captured Our Attention
The BET Awards 2024 “Video of the Year” nominee lineup features a stellar array of artists and music videos that have pushed the boundaries of visual expression. From Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s vibrant, high-energy-packed performance in the Tanu Muino-directed “Bongos” video to cinematic storytelling seen in Drake’s “First Person Shooter” music video featuring J. Cole, these nominees showcase the best in music video production and creativity.
As the countdown to culture’s biggest party continues, these nominees each bring their own flavor and creativity to the table, making the "Video of the Year" category one of the most exciting to watch. Tune in on Sunday, June 30th, at 8 p.m. to see which artist will take home the coveted award! And remember to check out the BET Experience 2024, Presented by Walmart, when it returns on June 26 for the first time in five years. It’s a week-long celebration featuring star-studded performances, comedy shows, thought-provoking panels, and hands-on workshops to immerse you in the heart of the cultural revolution. For BET Experience, Presented by Walmart tickets, click here.
Doja Cat - “Agora Hills”
Co-directed by American filmmaker Hannah Lux Davis and Doja Cat herself, “Agora Hills” finds the female rapper’s “estranged dreams come to life in a home-movie style video mixed with apocalyptic vibes.” The music video, featuring cinematography by Kate Arizmendi and visual effects by the Frender collective, garnered over one million views on its first day of release on YouTube.
Lil Durk Feat. J Cole - “All My Life”
Director Steve Cannon, known for his work with artists like Alicia Keys and the late Juice WRLD, directed the music video for Lil Durk’s 2023 single “All My Life” featuring J. Cole. In the video, the two emcees are surrounded by children singing along to the track's chorus and playing catch with them. Released simultaneously with the record, the video has since amassed 199 million views on YouTube.
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice (with Aqua) - “Barbie World”
Veteran emcee Nicki Minaj and rising star Ice Spice collaborated on the “Barbie World” track for the hit film Barbie. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the video showcases Minaj and Ice Spice in Barbie-like attire, set in a whimsical Barbie Dreamhouse inspired by the iconic doll's world. The project earned several accolades, including a nomination for "Song of Summer" at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion - “Bongos”
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion reunite for "Bongos," delivering a high-octane video brimming with vibrant colors, bold fashion, and electrifying performances. Directed by Tanu Muino, the video captures the duo’s undeniable chemistry and flair for the dramatic. The duo also earned a nomination for “Best Video” at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards for their efforts.
Drake Feat. J. Cole - “First Person Shooter”
"First Person Shooter," known for reigniting the Drake–Kendrick Lamar feud, features Drake and J. Cole competing in various sports. Directed by Gibson Hazard, the video opens with a cameo from Brian Baumgartner, famous for his role as Kevin Malone on The Office, before showing the rappers facing off in activities like ping pong and chess.
Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”
Victoria Monét’s visual to her hit single “On My Mama” was directed by Child and is an homage to the early 2000s and its music icons. Choreographed by legendary choreographer Sean Bankhead, Monét showcases smooth dance moves throughout the video, which also features a cameo from the singer’s mother, Momma Monét, and daughter, Hazel.
Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage - “Good Good”
Directed by Warren Fu, "Good Good" by Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage is primarily set on the famous Jackson Street Bridge in Atlanta. The visual pays homage to Usher's past music videos, such as "You Make Me Wanna..." and "Burn."
Drake Feat.. Sexyy Redd and SZA - “Rich Baby Daddy”
The self-directed music video for Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” featuring Sexyy Red and SZA earned the rapper his second nomination in this category. Interestingly, during filming, Sexyy Red unexpectedly went into labor with her second child, which was documented and incorporated into parts of the music video.
Tune in to the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.