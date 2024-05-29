BET Awards 2024: Meet the ‘Video of the Year’ Nominees Who Captured Our Attention

The BET Awards 2024 “Video of the Year” nominee lineup features a stellar array of artists and music videos that have pushed the boundaries of visual expression. From Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion ’s vibrant, high-energy-packed performance in the Tanu Muino-directed “Bongos” video to cinematic storytelling seen in Drake ’s “First Person Shooter” music video featuring J. Cole , these nominees showcase the best in music video production and creativity.

As the countdown to culture’s biggest party continues, these nominees each bring their own flavor and creativity to the table, making the "Video of the Year" category one of the most exciting to watch. Tune in on Sunday, June 30th, at 8 p.m. to see which artist will take home the coveted award! And remember to check out the BET Experience 2024, Presented by Walmart, when it returns on June 26 for the first time in five years. It’s a week-long celebration featuring star-studded performances, comedy shows, thought-provoking panels, and hands-on workshops to immerse you in the heart of the cultural revolution. For BET Experience, Presented by Walmart tickets, click here .