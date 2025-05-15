STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Celebrity

Taraji P. Henson Went Pantless for 2025 Met Gala Because She’s ‘Been in the Gym’

The actress wanted to show what she’s been ‘working on.’

(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel)

By Jaelani Turner-Williams
May 15, 2025 / 9:53 AM

Taraji P. Henson had a body-positive reason for not wearing pants during the 2025 Met Gala.

Almost two weeks after fashion’s biggest night, the actress was a guest on ‘Sherri’ to promote her upcoming Netflix drama ‘Straw.’ But around the four-minute mark of the video below, Henson detailed her pantless look, partly crediting the decision to improvement she’s made in the gym. 

“But I had been in the gym, and I had been working my butt off,” Henson said after explaining that her original outfit, which included pants, “was great.” “And I was like, ‘You know, maybe we don't need the pants so I can show what I've been working on.’”

‘The Color Purple’ star also explained that she wanted the look to be a “nice mix between feminine and masculine.” “So it literally was like Josephine Baker from the waist down and Cab Calloway from the waist up,” she recalled.

Henson’s custom MONSE x Post-Imperial corseted white dress was styled by styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald. The actress also wore grills for the occasion.

Taraji P. Henson2025 MET GalaMet Gala

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.