Blueface Released From Prison After Two-Year Sentence

Blueface has been released from prison after serving a two-year sentence.

The rapper recently posted a video, walking around shirtless and sharing how he’s “still that n*gga two years later,” confirming the release.

He then issued a call to action to his followers, urging them to follow him before he makes his page private.

His mother, Karlissa Saffold, recently told TMZ Hip-Hop last month that she received a date for his release, but her son didn’t want her to reveal it, explaining he told her, “Don’t be telling my exact date.”

She followed up, sharing that they were “days away” from his release and how she has a “home coming party” already in place for him, sharing that there will be tickets to purchase to attend.

“I'm going to be picking him up with his kids. His girlfriend got us a limo so you know I'm excited,” she told the outlet.

She further told the outlet she doesn’t think there’s anything she or his father is able to do but “coach him and remind him of what happened in the past as much as we can.”

She continued, sharing how he will have to hold himself “fully accountable” for his actions and how she and his father, Johnathan Porter Sr, will do the same.