Hip Hop Awards 2024: The Freestyles That Prove Latto’s a Powerhouse

Latto is making her mark at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards with a Best Hip Hop Video nomination. The rising star has gained recognition for her bold lyrics and empowering anthems, quickly becoming a force in the industry. In addition to her musical success, Latto has been praised for using her platform to advocate for social justice. Let's take a look at seven freestyles that hit every bar.

Funk Flex Freestyle

Latto’s “Funk Flex Freestyle” is a declaration of her skill and star power. With sharp delivery and clever punchlines, she tackles the beat with the confidence of a seasoned veteran. Her assertive flow shines as she drops unapologetic bars that emphasize her rise in the industry. This freestyle is pure energy, showing why Latto is a fierce competitor and a name that’s here to stay.

Smoking on My Ex-Pack Freestyle

This freestyle sees Latto flexing her versatility over a beat that’s as smoky as her delivery. Her cadence is smooth yet fierce, effortlessly blending braggadocio with personal anecdotes. The track feels like a cathartic release, and Latto’s command over every bar makes it clear she’s not one to be messed with. It’s the perfect track to showcase her ability to turn any beat into a personal diary of power moves.

All-Women Cypher – ft. Mello Buckzz, Flo Milli, Monaleo

In the “All-Women Cypher,” Latto teams up with Mello Buckzz, Flo Milli, and Monaleo to deliver a powerhouse performance. Latto’s verse stands out with a swagger that’s equal parts playful and assertive. She holds her own among the lineup, dropping bars with an effortless flow that makes it clear why she’s leading the pack. This cypher is more than a showcase of talent—it’s a statement of unity and empowerment in hip hop.

Super Gremlin’ Freestyle

Latto’s “Super Gremlin’ Freestyle” sees her attacking the beat with a fierce intensity. She plays with flows, effortlessly switching up her cadence and throwing in witty punchlines that hit hard. The freestyle serves as a reminder that Latto is not just a pop-rap star but a serious lyricist who can hold her own against anyone. It’s raw, unfiltered, and undeniably Latto.

Trust No B-tch Freestyle

Latto’s “Trust No B-tch Freestyle” is as bold as its title, with Latto dropping unapologetic bars about loyalty, ambition, and staying true to herself. Her confidence oozes through every line, delivering a powerful message wrapped in a captivating flow. This freestyle captures Latto’s no-nonsense attitude, setting the tone for why she’s one of the realest in the game.

South Beach Freestyle

With the “South Beach Freestyle,” Latto takes listeners on a lyrical joyride, blending laid-back vibes with hard-hitting bars. Her flow is as breezy as the Miami coast, yet there’s an underlying grit that keeps listeners hooked. It’s a testament to Latto’s ability to adapt her style, bringing a fresh perspective to every beat she touches.

Power 106 Freestyle

Latto’s “Power 106 Freestyle” showcases her quick wit and undeniable presence. Her confident delivery commands attention as she flows effortlessly over the beat, dropping memorable lines that stick with you long after the music stops. It’s another feather in her cap, solidifying her status as a freestyle queen on the rise.