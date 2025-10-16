Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested In Houston Kidnapping Case

Nakia Holmes, founder of the now-defunct Houston eatery Turkey Leg Hut, has been arrested and charged with hindering arrest or prosecution after authorities say she misled deputies during a search for Johnathan Saizon, a man who was wanted on charges related to a violent alleged kidnapping assault against his ex-girlfriend. Holmes is facing a felony count.

According to law enforcement , deputies staked out Holmes’ residence after receiving a tip that Saizon was inside. Holmes and Saizon’s mother were pulled over as they left, and Holmes denied anyone was in the house. During questioning, she later admitted she knew Saizon was there and told authorities he asked her to leave to check for police.

Saizon was apprehended shortly after, as he attempted to flee from the back door of Holmes’ home. She was arrested and later released on $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on October 17th.

Her public defender argued the charge should be reduced to a misdemeanor, having claimed Holmes lacked knowledge of Saizon’s alleged felony warrants. Holmes has no prior criminal history in Harris County. Holmes' former husband, Lynn Price, has separately faced federal indictments related to arson and alleged illegal activities tied to the Turkey Leg Hut business. Reportedly, Holmes has not been implicated in those issues.