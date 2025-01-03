New Music Friday: Lil Baby, Death Row All-Stars and Joey Bada$$ Jumpstart the Year With New Releases

It’s a new year, which means a fresh batch of music.

Returning with his first full-length release in nearly three years is Lil Baby with “WHAM (Who Hard As Me),” while Death Row All-Stars, curated by Snoop Dogg, deliver us among the strongest in R&B on the compilation album “Death Row Revue.” Rounding out our first New Music Friday of 2025 are Joey Bada$$, Polo G feat. Hurricane Wisdom, and Fredo Bang. Check out our list below.

Lil Baby - “WHAM (Who Hard As Me)”

Atlanta rhymer Lil Baby ups the ante on Southern rap with his fourth studio album, “WHAM (Who Hard As Me),” the follow-up to his 2022 LP, “It’s Only Me.” On the 15-track album, he connects with fellow Dirty South artists like Future, Young Thug, Rod Wave, GloRilla, Travis Scott, 21 Savage and Rylo Rodriquez, a signee on Lil Baby’s Glass Window Entertainment.

Death Row All-Stars- “Death Row Revue”

Snoop Dogg unveils the new Death Row Records on the compilation album “Death Row Revue.” With the tracklist featuring lead singles like “Christmas on Death Row” and “I Can’t Recall It,” “Death Row Revue” melds ‘70s-inspired soul and contemporary R&B, reintroducing artists Charlie Bereal, Jane Handcock, Danny Boy, Jenn Em, and, of course, the D-O double-G.

Polo G feat. Hurricane Wisdom - “Giannis (Remix)”

Chicago’s Polo G taps in with Tallahassee rapper Hurricane Wisdom, likening themselves to Minnesota Timberwolves player Giannis Antetokounmpo on the “Giannis (Remix).” While the track's original version was released last August, “Giannis (Remix)” extends its life well into 2025.

Joey Bada$$ - “The Ruler’s Back”

Brooklynite Joey Bada$$ put all of hip-hop on notice to start the year. On New Year’s Day, the rapper dropped “The Ruler’s Back,” declaring his authority amongst modern hip-hop giants and dubbing himself the new King of New York.

Fredo Bang - “Read Your Mind”

Baton Rouge’s Fredo Bang pops off on “Read Your Mind,” which samples the 2003 Avant single of the same name. While interpolating the early 2000s R&B classic, Fredo also preps fans for a follow-up to his 2024 album “Yes, I’m Sad.”

Fourfive feat. Tisa Korean - “Fine Sh*t”

New York rapper Fourfive and Houston’s TisaKorean flaunt their luxury lifestyles and equally flawless women on collaborative single “Fine Sh*t.” Although the single is relatively short at just 2 minutes, “Fine Sh*t” packs enough punch for Fourfive to start off a strong year.

Boldy James & RichGains - “Murder During Drug Traffic”