Fat Joe Advocates for Healthcare Price Transparency in a Power to the Patients PSA

Fat Joe is stepping up in the fight for healthcare price transparency with a powerful new public service announcement in collaboration with Power to the Patients.

In the PSA, the iconic New York rapper calls on politicians nationwide to prioritize transparency in healthcare pricing, urging them to act on behalf of the American people.

“To every elected official and politician in America… the people stand united, desperate for you to listen,” Fat Joe states in the new video. “If you’re not advocating for prices and transparency in healthcare… you are compromising every single American across this country.”

The BET “Hip Hop Awards 2024” host, surrounded by American workers, union members, and employers, stressed the importance of healthcare price visibility.

“When we can’t see prices, hospitals, insurers, and their middlemen charge us whatever they want. Our very own healthcare system is robbing all of us,” he warned, calling for immediate change: “Prices now!”

While an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump in 2021 mandated that hospitals make their prices public, enforcement has lagged.